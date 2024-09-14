Citigroup Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $630.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $670.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $620.93.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $518.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $567.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.25. McKesson has a 1-year low of $417.65 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

