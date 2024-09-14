Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Buys $21,885.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director David A. Heath acquired 1,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $21,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,405.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

