Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

