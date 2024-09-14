Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Down 0.8%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.03 and last traded at $203.38. Approximately 253,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,475,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.96.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 123.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cintas by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

