CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $26.63.
About CHS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.