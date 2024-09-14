Chronos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

