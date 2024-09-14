Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HD. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.23. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

