China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY remained flat at $19.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

