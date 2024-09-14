Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CHMI opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Read More

Dividend History for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.