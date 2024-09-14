Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CHMI opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
