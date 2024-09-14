Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CQP opened at $48.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 69,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

