Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 5.9%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 202,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 218,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
