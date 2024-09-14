Centrifuge Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $20.99 million and $1.03 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 552,747,617 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 552,735,437 with 500,646,025 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.3505135 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $984,087.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

