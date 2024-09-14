CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0296 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,917.31 or 1.00019225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013477 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02972259 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,952,373.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

