CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in August

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.4 days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance
Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
