CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) Trading Up 26.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. 132,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 556,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

CCSC Technology International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

