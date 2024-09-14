Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $381.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.93 and a 200-day moving average of $345.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $260.13 and a 52 week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

