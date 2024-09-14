Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS opened at $142.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $148.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

