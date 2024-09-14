CAR Group Limited (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous final dividend of $0.33.

CAR Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philippa (Pip) Marlow acquired 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$37.16 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of A$199,995.12 ($133,330.08). In related news, insider Susan Massasso acquired 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.50 ($24.33) per share, with a total value of A$170,149.01 ($113,432.68). Also, insider Philippa (Pip) Marlow acquired 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$37.16 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of A$199,995.12 ($133,330.08). 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Featured Stories

