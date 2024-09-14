Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Shares Down 11.1%

Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Capstone Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Capstone Company Profile

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction.

