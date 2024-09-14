Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. Capri has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Capri by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Capri by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.