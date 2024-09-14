CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,200 shares, a growth of 933.4% from the August 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,137.0 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.