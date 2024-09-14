Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 25,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 6,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
