Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

