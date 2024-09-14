Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Cannae has a payout ratio of -65.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cannae to earn ($0.68) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.6%.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cannae will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

