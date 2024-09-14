Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

About Canlan Ice Sports

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

