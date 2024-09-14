Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €27.60 ($30.33) and last traded at €27.30 ($30.00). 39,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.04 ($29.71).

Cancom Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.78.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

