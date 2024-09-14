Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $56,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.