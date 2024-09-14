Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Sells 125,000 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,647,610.00.

Shares of CWH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

