Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

