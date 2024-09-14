Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

