Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.25.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

