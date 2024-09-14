Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Trading Down 17.4%

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.68 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). 300,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 55,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.36 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.