Calix’s (CALX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.74. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Calix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 219,699 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Calix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

