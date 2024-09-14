CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

