CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CaliberCos Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CWD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.