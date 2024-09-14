Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Insider Calian Technologies Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) insider Calian Technologies Ltd acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,480.00.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CGY stock opened at C$44.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.05. The firm has a market cap of C$523.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

