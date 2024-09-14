Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Insider Calian Technologies Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) insider Calian Technologies Ltd acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,480.00.
Calian Group Stock Down 0.7 %
CGY stock opened at C$44.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.05. The firm has a market cap of C$523.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
