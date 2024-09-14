Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $31.81 on Friday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

