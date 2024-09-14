Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.
Caleres Stock Up 5.2 %
Caleres stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.
Caleres Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.
