Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Caleres Stock Up 5.2 %

Caleres stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caleres

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.