Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.
Caleres Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE CAL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.
Caleres Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caleres
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.