Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE CAL opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

