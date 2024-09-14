Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $11.33. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 200,055 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
