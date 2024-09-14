Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $11.33. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 200,055 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

