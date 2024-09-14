Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,782. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.