Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Buscar Stock Performance
CGLD stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Buscar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Buscar
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Buscar
- What are earnings reports?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.