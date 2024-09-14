Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

CGLD stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Buscar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Buscar

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

