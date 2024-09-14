Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.45

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.45 and traded as high as C$35.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.38, with a volume of 370,383 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 1,728 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

