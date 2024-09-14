Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as 56.00 and last traded at 55.99, with a volume of 27923 shares. The stock had previously closed at 54.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 48.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

