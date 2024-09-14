Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,844,000 after acquiring an additional 279,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after buying an additional 3,456,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,710,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $42.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

