Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $21.14

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

