Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) PT at $62.00

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

