Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

