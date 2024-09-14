British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
LON BSC opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 1 year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.55.
About British Smaller Companies VCT2
