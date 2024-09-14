Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in August

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,589,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 31,491,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146,473.3 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

