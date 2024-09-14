Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.10. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 15,689 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLIN
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.