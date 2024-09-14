Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.10. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 15,689 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

